3 fine wines you won't believe are under $10

Teresa Strasser, Barbara McCabe
1:20 PM, Aug 14, 2017

We Americans love our wine. In fact wine sales in the U.S. rose 5 percent in 2016. Teresa Strasser and Total Wine’s Mark Massimi have three hidden gems that will please your palate without breaking the bank.

1.  Firebrand Chardonnay

This is a chardonnay that gives a fantastic value at $8.49 per bottle and it gives a lot of the bells and whistles that would be on a much more expensive bottle.

2.  Casado Morales Rioja Rose

This is a rosé from the Niihau region of Spain which is light, crisp and dry. It goes with all sorts of lighter foods and is only $9.99.

3.  Witching Hour Red Blend

This excellent red blend of cabernet, merlot and other red grapes will kill it with any red meat dish and is only $6.99 a bottle.

