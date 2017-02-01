Hillary Clinton to write book

Cloudy
Hillary Clinton, speaking in public Thursday for one of the first times since losing the presidential election a month ago, called the proliferation of fake news "an epidemic."
Former presidential candidate, senator, first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has plans to pen a book.
It will be a collection of personal essays that touch on her experiences through the 2016 presidential campaign.
The book is untitled and expected to publish this fall.
A lawsuit claims that the NFL is paying cheerleaders less than minimum wage.
Dutch researchers are developing a Tinder-like app for primates, though initial tests aren't going as planned.
Google has created a crisis fund that could raise up to $4 million for four immigrant rights organizations.
An ESPN anchor who vented about missing her flight because of airport immigration protesters is drawing criticism from people who say she is…
Comic Samantha Bee is throwing a counter-party to the annual White House Correspondents Dinner this spring.
Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.