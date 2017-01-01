UPDATE: Barricade at MountainView Hospital ends

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A barricade situation at MountainView Hospital has ended with the man killing himself, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police watch commander.

The incident began at around 1:02 a.m. Sunday after a call of an armed individual on the first floor of the hospital. Responding officers immediately evacuated the floor and isolated the suspect.

SWAT and crisis negotiators had responded to the scene, attempting to talk the subject out.

The hospital was on lockdown until just after 8 a.m.

No one else was injured during the incident.

MountainView Hospital is located at 3100 N. Tenaya Way near Cheyenne Avenue.

