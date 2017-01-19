Mother killed in apartment fire on Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A mother is dead and 4 other people were sent to a local hospital after a fire near Lake Mead and Martin Luther King boulevards.

Fire dispatchers received a call at 12:47 a.m. that an apartment at 833 West Lake Mead Boulevard (at H St) was on fire and possibly two females were trapped inside.

When firefighters arrived on scene, heavy flames were shooting out the front windows of one apartment of a one store concrete block apartment building with four units.

The also observed an adult male lying on the ground in front of the apartment who was badly burned and suffering from smoke inhalation.

The front door to the apartment was locked, so firefighters had to force open a security door along with the main front door before gaining access to the interior of the apartment which was full of flames and smoke.

After entering, firefighters found an adult female lying on the floor in front of a couch, she was already deceased. As they pushed farther to the rear of the apartment, they found a little girl lying on the floor in the hallway from the front living room to the rear bedrooms.

The girl was lifeless and firefighters immediately took her outside and attempted to revive her. She was taken to the Trauma Unit at University Medical Center. The man lying in the front yard was also transported to UMC. Both were admitted suffering from critical burns and smoke inhalation.

Two teen girls were also in the apartment when fire started. They escaped through a back window of the apartment.

One of them was cut by the glass of the window after they broke it to escape. They were both taken to UMC to be treated for possible smoke inhalation and the laceration.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Fire investigators believe the fire started in the living room.

The fire gutted the living room and kitchen. One rear bedroom where the little girl and man were sleeping was covered with thick black smoke soot and there was extreme heat damage. The room where the two teens were sleeping had very little damage.

The door to their bedroom was closed and that was all that was needed to keep the fire and smoke from entering their room. Damage was estimated at $35,000.

The American Red Cross is assisting nine people displaced by the incident. Four people from the apartment with the fire, and five from the apartment next door due to power issues.

There were no smoke alarms found in the apartment.

The cause of death of the woman will be determined by the Clark County Coroner, who will also release her identity.

Until that time, the cause of death is under investigation. If ruled a fire fatality, it would be the first one in the city of Las Vegas for 2017. In 2016 there were two fatal fires in the city.

The investigation was conducted by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue Arson Investigators, Homicide detectives from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept and investigators from the Clark County Coroner’s office.

The use of all three agencies is standard procedure after a fire in which a fatality was involved in the city of Las Vegas.