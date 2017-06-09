Mosquito fogging in Las Vegas valley

The Southern Nevada Health District will conduct a mosquito control operation during the early morning hours of Friday, June 9 to reduce the invasive Aedes mosquito populations.



On May 31, the Southern Nevada Health District’s Vector Surveillance Program identified Aedes aegypti mosquitoes in the 89032 ZIP code area of Clark County, which was the first time the mosquito has been detected in Southern Nevada. To date, the Aedes aegypti has been found in 26 states and the District of Columbia, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This mosquito is responsible for transmitting several diseases including dengue fever, chikungunya, and the Zika virus. Though the mosquitoes have not tested positive for disease, Health District staff will be conducting fogging operations in an effort to prevent establishment of the mosquitoes in the community and reduce the risk of disease to residents.



“Out of an abundance of caution for the residents and visitors of Southern Nevada, we’re taking proactive measures to reduce mosquito populations,” said City Manager Qiong Liu. “This type of mosquito control is done regularly across the country to treat millions of acres and has shown to be effective in reducing the potential of mosquito-spread diseases.”



The treatment will take place in the area bordered by the cross streets of Alexander Road and Decatur Blvd. and Valley Drive and Gowan Road. Trucks will apply Duet, a product registered for mosquito control by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency comprised of active ingredients for mosquito control recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents do not need to take any special measures during the application.



“The products we use in mosquito control are specifically designed and calibrated to fight mosquitoes,” said Dr. Joe Iser, Chief Health Officer of the Southern Nevada Health District. “A very small amount of active ingredient is used – about a tablespoon treating an area the size of a football field. Our ongoing surveillance efforts have identified the areas where Aedes aegypti mosquitoes are likely breeding, and those are the areas we’ll be treating on Friday.”



Residents who have additional questions about the Health District’s mosquito fogging operations can call its Information Line at (702) 759-0999, Monday – Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.