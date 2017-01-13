UPDATE: 6 inches of snow overnight on mountain

UPDATE ON JAN. 13: Lee Canyon says it received 6 inches of new snow overnight for a total of 16 inches of snow on the ground. More snow is expected this afternoon.

ORIGINAL STORY

Once or twice a season, Mount Charleston gets slammed with snow. Nine inches already fell Thursday and they expect seven more to fall Friday.

"Storm total, we're hopefully looking at 15 plus inches for the Spring Mountains here," said Lee Canyon's Marketing Director Jim Seely.

The last time the snow fell like this was Christmas Eve.

"Over the holiday break, we saw around 10,000 cars per day and there's only around 3,000 (parking) spots."

Nevada Highway Patrol encourages you to call 511 before you head up the mountain to see what the road conditions are like and if there's any closures.