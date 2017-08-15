More students opting out of traditional schools, online classes see increase

Las Vegas (KTNV) - Severe allergies can be difficult for anyone, but imagine going to school and being allergic to just about everything. A girl in Nevada would have had to deal with that problem, if it weren't for getting an education from the comfort of her own home.

Sophia Riella had her first day of school, just like CCSD students across the valley, but Sophia didn't have to change out of her pajamas.

Sophia is in her second year as a student at Nevada Connections Academy, a free online public school. Her parents decided on this over a traditional school because of her severe allergies and autoimmune deficiency.

"When we did have her in a brick and mortar school, she would be sick all the time," says her mother.

Despite numerous hospital visits, Sophia has never fallen behind on her studies, thanks to the flexibility of her virtual school.

According to the school's executive director, more Nevada families are choosing this option. Since 2013, enrollment at Nevada Connections Academy has doubled. It has nearly 2700 students across the state, and 75% of them are in Clark County.

Officials say that increase is because of students like Sophia who are looking for a flexible and challenging alternative to traditional school.