Moped driver in critical condition after crash

Bryce Riley
4:08 PM, Dec 25, 2016
6:22 PM, Dec 25, 2016

The rider was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition.

A moped driver is in critical condition after crashing near 1501 North Las Vegas Boulevard.
 
The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. Sunday after 29-year-old Ryan Christoph lost control of his vehicle and overturned on the sidewalk. Christoph was taken to University Medical Center with a head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.
 
Witnesses claimed that Christoph collided with an RTC bus, but police say that surveillance footage contradicts those statements.
 
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.
 
 

