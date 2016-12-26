Moped driver in critical condition after crash

A moped driver is in critical condition after crashing near 1501 North Las Vegas Boulevard.

The crash happened around 12:26 p.m. Sunday after 29-year-old Ryan Christoph lost control of his vehicle and overturned on the sidewalk. Christoph was taken to University Medical Center with a head injury. He was not wearing a helmet.

Witnesses claimed that Christoph collided with an RTC bus, but police say that surveillance footage contradicts those statements.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the crash.

