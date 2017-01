A moped driver is dead after crashing into a car at the intersection of St. Louis Avenue and Boulder Highway.

Witnesses say around 12:44 a.m. the moped ran a red light and slammed into the side of a Toyota Corolla. The moped overturned and the driver fell off the vehicle.

Emergency crews pronounced the moped driver dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Las Vegas police are investigating the crash.

