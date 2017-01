LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A mobile home caught fire Saturday afternoon.



At 12:57 p.m., the Clark County Fire Department was dispatched for a mobile home on fire at 1600 N. Walnut Road, near Owens Avenue.



Upon arrival a double wide mobile home was found to be heavily involved with fire. A defensive attack was used and knockdown of the fire was completed shortly after arrival.



The fire was contained to the initial trailer with no other damage to surrounding buildings noted. The cause and damage determinations are in progress by the CCFD Fire Investigators.



There was no report of injuries.