Mesquite man drowns in San Diego

KTNV Staff
8:09 PM, Apr 4, 2017

Kevin Thomas Chilson-Moyers jumped off the Ocean Beach Pier to retrieve his hat after some kind of argument involving a group of men.

KTNV

A man from Mesquite drowned Friday in San Diego.

According to KGTV, Kevin Thomas Chilson-Moyers jumped off the Ocean Beach Pier to retrieve his hat after some kind of argument involving a group of men.

Police said the incident was not being investigated as a criminal matter.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the man's funeral expenses.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending