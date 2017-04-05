Mesquite man drowns in San Diego

Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 51°
Kevin Thomas Chilson-Moyers jumped off the Ocean Beach Pier to retrieve his hat after some kind of argument involving a group of men.
A man from Mesquite drowned Friday in San Diego.
According to KGTV, Kevin Thomas Chilson-Moyers jumped off the Ocean Beach Pier to retrieve his hat after some kind of argument involving a group of men. Police said the incident was not being investigated as a criminal matter. A GoFundMe has been set up for the man's funeral expenses.
Floyd Mayweather's son Zion had a Sweet 16 birthday party worthy of a Las Vegas nightclub.
A judge has granted singer Mel B a temporary restraining order and sole custody of her youngest daughter after she claimed her estranged…
Madame Tussauds added President Donald Trump's handprint to its collection in Las Vegas.
A carjacking at a Massachusetts gas station did not go quite as smoothly as the thief hoped.
April the giraffe isn't the only expectant mom ready to deliver on camera.
The world's strongest coffee is now available in the United States, but it's not for the faint of heart.