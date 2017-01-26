UPDATE: Suspects arrested in Sunset Park BB gun shooting

Two men were reportedly shooting at passerby with a BB gun at Sunset Park Wednesday morning.

Officials say the incident happened around 8:24 a.m.

Investigators say the suspects were dressed in black hoodies discharging a firearm at the park.

Park Police officers responded and located 1 male adult and 1 juvenile that were matching the description provided, who also happened to be in possession of a pellet gun.

Two park maintenance workers witnessed the subjects discharging the firearm at passing vehicles on Sunset Road and other discharges into the children’s playground area in Sunset Park.

No injuries were reported and no victims were present or located.

Keonte Carter, 18, and an underage boy were arrested and booked for discharging a firearm where a person might be endangered.

Carter was booked into the Clark County Detention Center and the juvenile, whose identity will not be released because of his age, was booked into Clark County Juvenile Hall.

