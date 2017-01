The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a medical marijuana dispensary was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday.

It was reported in the 6300 block of South Rainbow Boulevard near West Post Road around 11:36 a.m.

Police were alerted when an alarm in the business was set off. An employee also called to report the robbery.

The male suspect was wearing a mask and is still on the loose. There were no injuries.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

