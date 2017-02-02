Measure regarding distance from nightclubs in downtown Las Vegas passes

Current
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Nightclubs in downtown Las Vegas may soon be closer to people's homes.
The Las Vegas City Council unanimously passed a measure Wednesday to get rid of the rule that nightclubs must be at least 500 feet from homes on Las Vegas Boulevard between Charleston Boulevard and Fremont Street.
Because of the vote, nightclubs can be built anywhere in downtown Las Vegas.
