Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn G. Goodman will deliver the annual State of the City Address at 5 p.m. Jan. 12, in Las Vegas City Hall Council Chambers located at 495 S. Main St.

Mayor Goodman will provide her vision and insight for 2017 and beyond at the annual event. The speech can be viewed live on KCLV Channel 2.

The city will host a live social media feed during the speech for viewers and residents to give feedback.

Those who want to participate can use #stateofvegas to join in. Mayor Goodman has also invited several local residents to attend and share her speech live on Twitter.

You can also watch the speech live at 5 p.m. below.