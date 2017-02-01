Massive search for missing children on Super Bowl weekend

Marissa Kynaston
7:22 AM, Feb 1, 2017

A search group fears that the missing children may be victims of sex trafficking.

A group of volunteers are spending their week searching for dozens of missing valley children.

Called "The Big Search," the volunteers are looking for 40 boys and girls between the ages of 13 and 18.

The group wanted to hold the search during Super Bowl week, as they fear that many of the missing children are victims of sex trafficking.

A study by the Global Alliance Against Traffic in Women found little evidence that trafficking increases during major sporting events in Las Vegas. This is mostly due to the hundreds of thousands of tourists visiting on any given weekend, not just the Super Bowl.

Nevertheless, The Big Search wanted to raise awareness about sex trafficking and will continue their search throughout Super Bowl weekend.

