Willie Nelson's cannabis brand is now available in Las Vegas

Bryce Riley
4:55 PM, Jan 27, 2017
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Starting Jan. 28, Willie Nelson will be rolling out his own brand of cannabis at medical dispensaries across Las Vegas.

The strains, called Willie's Reserve, are grown and distributed by a local company called Redwood. A limited number of Ready Roll pre-rolled joints will be available at the following dispensaries:


Willie's Reserve will also be sold in Washington and Colorado.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Marijuana More Stories