Willie Nelson's cannabis brand is now available in Las Vegas
Starting Jan. 28, Willie Nelson will be rolling out his own brand of cannabis at medical dispensaries across Las Vegas.
The strains, called Willie's Reserve, are grown and distributed by a local company called Redwood. A limited number of Ready Roll pre-rolled joints will be available at the following dispensaries:
- CannaCopia
- Inyo Las Vegas
- Nevada Medical Marijuana
- Jenny's Dispensary
- Canopi
- Essence Cannabis Dispensary
- Pisos
- Sahara Wellness
Willie's Reserve will also be sold in Washington and Colorado.
Willie's Reserve now available in Las Vegas
Willie Nelson will be rolling out his own brand of cannabis at medical dispensaries across Las Vegas.
Carson City places ban on pot businesses
Carson City has approved a temporary ban on recreational marijuana dispensaries.
Nevada boxing industry could welcome marijuana
The Nevada Athletic Commission voted Friday in favor of moving forward with studies that could possibly drop penalties against fighters who…
State closer to funding taxes for marijuana
The Department of Taxation could soon receive nearly $890,000 for startup costs needed to begin regulating and taxing Nevada's new…
Henderson considers moratorium on pot businesses
Henderson is considering banning all commercial activity related to recreational marijuana for one year.
Elko revelers busted for smoking pot in public
A group of partygoers at an Elko bar were cited for smoking marijuana just minutes before the new year brought new marijuana laws to Nevada.