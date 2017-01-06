Many new products at CES aimed at families

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Many of the new products featured at CES 2017 are specifically aimed at parents and families.

13 Action News returned for the second day of the giant tech trade show to check out more products.

On Friday morning, we got a chance to check out an all-in-one laundry machine. The machine is able to wash and dry clothes and will automatically dispense detergent based on load size.

We also took a look at a new fever patch called Fever Scout for children. The patch will alert parents on their phone if their child's fever spikes or breaks. The patch is made by Viva Link.

We also looked at a device that uses UV light to clean toys, bottles, pacifiers etc.

In addition, we saw the Ovulation Tracking Bracelet that is being promoted by Ava Women. According to Ava, the bracelet will help women identify the 5 days that they are most fertile, which will double a woman's chances to conceive.