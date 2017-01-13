Man takes legal action after North Las Vegas police shooting

A man is suing the North Las Vegas Police Department after he was shot in the foot.

Phillip Murry said he was on his way home when he was suddenly shot by a police officer during a barricade situation

"I freaked out because I felt the pain in my foot," he said. "I seen the flash from the gun."

It happened earlier this month as police were responding to a barricade situation near Lake Mead Boulevard and Civic Center Drive.

Police said a driver approached their perimeter. It's possible the officer believed the driver was acting suspiciously, according to police at the time. That's when Murry said the officer shot him in the foot.

"It happened very quickly," he said. "... He yelled to me hey, right before the gunshot happened."

The 25-year-old said he tried to de-escalate the situation.

"I knew it could get really bad," he said, "so I threw my hands in the air."

There was no yellow police tape on the side street because the suspect had been contained in his home, according to North Las Vegas police. However, we're told a police car was there to stop traffic.

The scene was active. It was hour three of the barricade situation.

Murry said he didn't realize the officer wanted him to stop his car.

13 Action News reached out to North Las Vegas Police Department. They said they weren't able to comment on pending litigation but confirmed there was an investigation into this incident. The 40-year-old sergeant involved is a 10-year veteran of the department and has been placed on routine paid administrative leave. We will continue to follow this developing story.

