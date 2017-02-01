Man taken into custody after throwing rocks at officers

Current
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after throwing items in the roadway, including at officers.
Around 8:53 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to the call near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. When officers arrived, police said the man was aggressive, not complying and began throwing rocks at officers.
Officers were able to take the man into custody after deploying a low-lethal shotgun.
Eastbound Tropicana Avenue was closed for hours following the incident.
