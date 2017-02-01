Man taken into custody after throwing rocks at officers

Katherine Jarvis
10:37 PM, Jan 31, 2017
11:29 PM, Jan 31, 2017

Las Vegas police responded to the call near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. When officers arrived, police said the man was aggressive, not complying and began throwing rocks at officers.

KTNV

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man was taken into custody Tuesday evening after throwing items in the roadway, including at officers.

Around 8:53 p.m., Las Vegas police responded to the call near Tropicana Avenue and Nellis Boulevard. When officers arrived, police said the man was aggressive, not complying and began throwing rocks at officers.

Officers were able to take the man into custody after deploying a low-lethal shotgun.

Eastbound Tropicana Avenue was closed for hours following the incident.

Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

Now Trending