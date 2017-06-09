Man steals car during test drive

Marissa Kynaston
7:56 AM, Jun 9, 2017

Man takes car during test drive near Desert Inn and Valley View.

Las Vegas (KTNV) - A small used car dealership says a man took off with one of their cars during a test drive, and it was all caught on camera.  

It happened at Desert Auto Sales, a small used car dealership on Desert Inn. 

The salesman says he and the customer were outside the car, checking for scrapes and dings, when the customer asked him to check the brake lights.  The customer was in the driver's seat, and the salesman was behind the car.  He gave the "thumbs up", but that's when the customer shut the door and took off.  

"He was thinking that the guy would just make a little circle inside the lot and come back," says the owner, Daniela Ivanova. 

The owner says it's procedure for them to make a copy of the customer's driver's license before they leave on a test drive.  So the dealership did pass along his information to police.  

Almost every car on the lot has a GPS tracking system installed in the car, but the owner says the car that was taken was having its GPS replaced. 

