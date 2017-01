LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reports that a man was stabbed on Thursday.

It happened around 1:15 p.m. at an apartment complex located in the 3900 block of Algonquin Drive, near Desert Inn Road and Maryland Parkway.

The victim was transported to Sunrise Hospital in unknown condition. A male suspect has been taken into custody.

13 Action News will post updates as soon as they become available.