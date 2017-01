LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A male victim is in the hospital after being robbed in his apartment on Saturday.



The incident happened at 700 East Flamingo Road around 4:51 p.m. The victim was in his apartment and heard a knock at the door. When he answered the door, an unknown suspect tried to rob him and shot him once in the calf.



The suspect fled the scene. Police do not know if any of the victim's property is missing.