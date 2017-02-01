Man seriously hurt in North Las Vegas house fire

Current
NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man was seriously injured in a North Las Vegas fire Tuesday evening.
Firefighters pulled a disabled man from the house in the 2100 block of Lawry Avenue, near Simmons Street and Lake Mead Boulevard. He was taken to University Medical Center.
Firefighters told 13 Action News that the family helped put the fire out and may have saved the man's life.
Six adults and two children were displaced in the fire.
#NLVFD fire update 2128 Lawry, 6 adults, 2 children displaced, 1 adult Male pulled from house fire and transported to UMC in serious Cond.— CNLV Fire Department (@NLVFirePIO) February 1, 2017
Firefighters said it was an accidental smoking fire. There is an estimated $25,000 in damage. One room was destroyed and there is smoke damage throughout.
This is a developing story. Check back to 13 Action News for updates.
