Man found dead inside trailer near Oakey, Jones

Police say a man was found dead inside a trailer on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Red Rock Street, near Oakey and Jones boulevards, to investigate reports of a man found deceased in a rental trailer.

Arriving medical personnel pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

Investigators say the victim may have been in a physical altercation with an unknown suspect(s) and suffered apparent head trauma.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and assumed charge of the investigation. The motive for this homicide is unknown and the suspect(s) remain at large.

This is the 163rd homicide investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department in 2016. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

If you have any information, please call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.