UPDATE: Man ejected from vehicle in Blue Diamond crash

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on Blue Diamond and Lindell Roads that happened around 9:48 a.m. Saturday.

Witnesses say a Silver Audi was traveling on Blue Diamond Road when the vehicle drifted off the side of the road and overturned. The unrestrained male driver was ejected.

Three of the driver's daughters (6 months old, 2 years old, and 3 years old) were inside the vehicle during the crash. All children were properly restrained in child seats and were not injured, though they were taken to UMC as a precaution.

The father was taken to UMC via medical helicopter. He is in critical condition.

Northbound lanes of Blue Diamond Road were blocked as troopers investigated the crash. The roads are now back open.

Correction: Initial reports indicated that one person had died as a result of the crash when there were no fatalities. This article was updated with the correct information.