LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A man is dead after a fire on Wednesday night in the 3400 block of Las Vegas Boulevard.



According to Clark County Fire Department, they received a call at 8:49 p.m. about a fire.



Upon arrival, the fire appeared to be out. A maintenance worker had put out the fire with a hose through a window before the fire department arrived.



Upon entry, firefighters found one person who was in critical condition. The victim was transferred to North Vista Hospital where he was pronounced dead.



The Clark County coroner will identify the deceased after relatives have been notified.

The Clark County Fire Department also responded to a fire early Thursday morning on Mt. Hood Street near East Owens Avenue.

The fire was reported at 4:26 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters found flames and smoke coming from a motor home parked in a driveway of a single family house.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control before it reached the house. No injuries have been reported.