UPDATE: The driver has died as a result of injuries. The Clark County Coroner will release the victim's name upon notification of family. 13 Action News will post updates as they become available.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Las Vegas police department is investigating a serious crash near Pecos Road and Stewart Avenue. They are asking motorists to avoid the area. Road closures are in effect.



The crash happened shortly at approximately 6:19 a.m. Thursday.



TRAFFIC ALERT: We're investigating a serious injury crash at Pecos and Stewart. Please avoid the area. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) January 26, 2017

Police say that a male driver crashed into a wall. He was transported to Sunrise hospital and is in critical condition at this time.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates.