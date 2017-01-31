CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Man masturbating in front of home

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A woman near Washington Avenue and Mojave Road says she's shocked and disturbed after she saw a man masturbating in front of her house on surveillance video.

The woman, who wanted us to protect her identity because the man is still at large, says it all happened early Sunday around 1 a.m.

She says she was having a party at her house and heard a rustling noise near the window. When she and her husband went to check it out, they saw a man outside.

They chased him down, thinking he was trying to break in. He eventually jumped into a neighbor's yard and was gone by the time police arrived.

When she went back and checked her surveillance video, she was shocked to see the man had been there for 30 minutes, at one point touching himself in front of her house.

"I was the only one the room so I know he wasn't looking at anyone else," she says.

She says since the incident, she's been afraid to be in her own home, especially with a young son. She wants the man caught and has a message for him.

"He's disgusting," she says. "He needs to really realize what he's doing to people and disturbing people's peace of mind."