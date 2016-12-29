A man was arrested on Dec. 22 in connection with multiple robberies in Henderson.

Around 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 22, an employee reported an armed robbery at an AM/PM located at 15 West Horizon Ridge Parkway. The suspect, 34-year-old Ignacio Barragan Jr., entered the store and demanded money from the register. Barragan Jr. had committed similar robberies at other AM/PM locations in Henderson where he used a knife to threaten the clerks while demanding money.

Later that day at 12:45 p.m., Henderson Police served a search warrant where Barragan Jr. was residing. He was arrested without incident.

Barragan was booked into the Henderson Detention Center on armed robbery charges.

Anyone with information related to this case is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

