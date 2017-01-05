LVMPD hiring for corrections officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is hiring corrections officers at the Clark County Detention Center.



Applications are now being accepted through 3 p.m. on Jan. 18. To apply, visit the LVMPD Employment Page at www.lvmpd.com.



Experience is not required, however, candidates must have completed the 12th grade and possess a high school diploma or GED. Candidates must also possess an appropriate valid Nevada driver’s license at the time of hire.



Additional requirements are as follows:



- Must be 21 years of age by the date of the Written Exam on Feb. 9.



- Must be a citizen of the United States by the date of the Written Exam on Feb. 9.



- Must have no convictions of any crime for which registration in the State of Nevada is required.



- Must have no convictions or any misdemeanors involving use/attempt of physical force if committed by those listed in the Omnibus Consolidated Appropriations Act of 1997.



- Candidates with visible tattoos, branding, and/or body piercing in areas of the body which cannot be covered by a long sleeved shirt and pants will be disqualified from testing for either commissioned or civilian positions with the LVMPD.



To speak with a recruiter about this or other available positions call 702-828-5787 or email Recruitment@lvmpd.com.