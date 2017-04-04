Lt. Gov. Hutchison to head TravelNevada trade mission to China

Lt. Gov. Mark Hutchison will lead a delegation of Nevada travel industry professionals on a trade mission to China April 5-15.



In 2004, Nevada was the first state to be granted a license from the Chinese central government to open a tourism office, paving the way for business relationships that supported travel between the two countries. In 2016, Nevada secured representation in China through East West Marketing, reaffirming its commitment to this important market.



The mission will begin with government-to-government meetings in Guangzhou and Hong Kong, followed by sales calls with top buyers and travel agents in Shanghai. The mission will conclude in Beijing with participation in the U.S. Consulate’s Tourism & Food Promotion contest launch.



This latest outreach to the China market comes after the December 2016 inauguration of direct flights from Beijing to Las Vegas via Hainan Airlines.