A group of locals are scrambling to help people who are stuck in Mexico after the Obama administration ended their wet foot, dry foot policy toward Cuba.

The Florida Cafe, near Las Vegas and Charleston Boulevards, has become a hub for donations over the past week. Food, water, clothes, feminine products, and more filled the restaurant within the span of 48 hours.

The wet foot, dry foot policy allowed Cubans who arrive in the United States without a Visa to become permanent residents. But now thousands of Cubans who were planning on coming to America are stuck in Mexico.

A few locals volunteered their time to drive a 53-foot truck of the supplies to help out the stranded Cubans.

"These are people with little kids, women, elderly people... It's all ages, and it's very hard for all of us," said organizer Grettel Pastrana.

The volunteers have a strong emotional connection to those stranded in Mexico. Several came to America from Cuba, and some still have family on the island.