LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - There was a mix of emotion across the Las Vegas valley as Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday.

"I didn't really want to wake up this morning. I've been really upset this morning. I'm not happy," said Letha Wilson, a student at UNLV.

"Trump's going to be a good president and we're just looking forward to it," said Russell Palazzolo, who was staying at the Trump International Hotel.

Many people stopped to take photos outside the Trump Hotel, while celebrations took place inside.

"All races, colors, creeds, everybody up there and they are all for Trump," Palazzolo said.

But across the valley others didn't feel so optimistic.

"It's confusing, it's emotional. I don't know how we move forward," Wilson said.

Austin Bailey said he's giving President Trump a chance because of the way people have acted towards one another.

"As long as everything is exactly as it is and everybody is not ripping each others throats out I'm all right with that," Bailey said.

Hotel guests said there were protesters outside the Trump hotel Thursday, but everything remained calm Friday.