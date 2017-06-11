Local vigil on Monday for Pulse shooting victims

A local vigil will take place on June 12 at The Center to honor the victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting one year ago in Florida.



49 people lost their lives during the shooting. The nightclub was a popular gathering spot for members of the LGBTQIA and Latinx community.



At the vigil there will be an artful display with the names and faces of the 49 victims who lost their lives one year ago. Those who plan to attend are being asked to bring flowers, candles and artwork to celebrate the lives that were lost.



There will be an area at the event for people to write messages to the victims and their families. Those messages will be on display for a week after the event. They will then be sent to Orlando, Florida, to be distributed.



Bells will ring at noon for the victims. The vigil will begin at 6 p.m. The Center is located at 401 S. Maryland Parkway.



The Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, a community-based organization, supports and promotes activities directed at furthering the well-being, positive image, and human rights of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer community, its allies, and low to moderate income residents in Southern Nevada.