Local organization helping homeless pets beat the heat

Current
Fair
3-Day Forecast
HI: -°
LO: 76°
HI: -°
LO: 76°
HI: -°
LO: 76°
LAS VEGAS(KTNV) - A local organization is helping homeless pets beat the heat this summer.
Street Dogz provides homeless people and their pets resources like food, emergency shelter, and first aid.
With temperatures soaring, the group is also making sure pets protect their paws on the pavement.
"If it's going to burn your feet it's going to burn theirs," said Michelle Zogg, a volunteer for Street Dogz.
The group fits dogs for walking shoes and donates them. They also set up kiddie pools where the homeless can take their pets for a drink and to cool off.
Street Dogz takes donations. To find out more visit: www.streetdogzlv.org
A raunchy performance at a school talent show in New York has parents outraged.
A legally blind man says an airline refused to allow him to board a flight with his 18-month-old granddaughter.
A mother gave a heartfelt statement as her ex-boyfriend was sentenced for killing their son in 2015.
Sean Corbett drives for a living as a Lyft and Uber Driver.
First rompers (RompHims) and now lacey shorts are taking over male fashion.
Authorities say a 16-year-old girl has been charged as an adult with first-degree murder and accused of stabbing her Uber driver to death in…