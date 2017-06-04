Local organization helping homeless pets beat the heat

LAS VEGAS(KTNV) - A local organization is helping homeless pets beat the heat this summer.

Street Dogz provides homeless people and their pets resources like food, emergency shelter, and first aid.

With temperatures soaring, the group is also making sure pets protect their paws on the pavement.

"If it's going to burn your feet it's going to burn theirs," said Michelle Zogg, a volunteer for Street Dogz.

The group fits dogs for walking shoes and donates them. They also set up kiddie pools where the homeless can take their pets for a drink and to cool off.

Street Dogz takes donations. To find out more visit: www.streetdogzlv.org