Couple claims rats infested their storage unit

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - A valley couple places their kids’ stuff in storage only to get a revolting surprise. They say they found rats burrowed into their furniture.

Ginger and Scott Maxwell only planned to keep the furniture Westwood Storage as their children hunted for apartments.

“We just thought ‘okay, their stuff’s gonna be safe,’” said Ginger Maxwell. “It’s gonna be locked up until they need it.”

They moved their stuff in late January. When they came back last Saturday to get their daughter’s sofa they got the most revolting surprise they could imagine. “We pulled this sofa out and rats just came out,” said Ginger Maxwell, who tells 13 Action news that the vile rodents scurried out of the furniture. “I pulled that mattress out and babies ran out.”

Scott Maxwell said the scene was disgusting. “The rats have bored into the mattresses. There’s dropping and urine all over the couches. They’re just completely unusable.”

Thirteen Action News went to Westwood Storage to see it firsthand. While there, the couple finds a dead rat inside their unit. “oh! There’s a dead one! Oh it’s right there!” exclaimed Ginger Maxwell. “That’s what’s smellin’!”

The Maxwells tell us management says it’s the couple’s responsibility to keep out the rodents.

We go to front office late Friday afternoon. A sign reads “manager will be back on Saturday at 10 a.m.” We call, after business hours, and leave a message.

The Maxwells say they’ll have throw out everything that isn’t sealed in a plastic container. “They’re trash now. I can’t take these anywhere. What am I gonna do? I’m not gonna store them anywhere else,” said Ginger Maxwell.

The Maxwells want management to compensate them for their lost property and for the rent they’ve been paying.