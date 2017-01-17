Local mother prepares for Women's March in Washington, D.C.

Current
The day after President Elect Donald Trump is sworn into office, thousands of women will walk in the Women's March on Washington.
Allison Halpin is one local mother who will be marching alongside an estimated 200,000 women, men and children Saturday.
"We speak not only with a vote but with a voice," Allison said.
Once Allison made the decision to march, her entire family wanted to do the same. Three generations will now be taking part in the Women's March -- both in the nation's capitol and in Las Vegas.
"I feel bad that I did not take part in things that were going on in the 60s when I was young," said Allison's mother, Terry Robb. "I'm making up for time lost."
Even Allison's kids will march in the Las Vegas demonstration alongside their father.
"I'm just really proud of my family," said Allison's daughter, Abbie.
The family said they aren't marching against anything, instead they said they're marching for human rights and the future of their children.
"This is our time and this is our responsibility and it's my responsibility for them [my kids]," Allison said.
The Women's March in Las Vegas will begin at 11 a.m. Saturday near 9th and Fremont streets in Downtown Las Vegas.
