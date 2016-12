For 33-year-old Brandy Sandberg, picking out Christmas gifts for her kids is extra special this year.

"My daughter is 6 and my son is about to turn 8 on Dec. 23," Sandberg said.

Brandy suffers from drug addiction and is working to better herself through the Shelter of Hope's recovery program.

"The program to me is the savior of my life and getting back on my feet," Sandberg said.

She still has about a year of treatment to go, but it's a sacrifice she is willing to make for her kids.

Even though her kids are not allowed to stay with her and are being cared for by foster parents, they are always close to her heart.

Sandberg wears a lanyard with pictures of them around her neck as a constant reminder that she said helps keep her on the right path.

Because of the generosity of those who donated toys to the 13 Days of Giving Toy Drive, Sandberg and other women working to better themselves can provide their children with Christmas gifts too.

"It's really wonderful for us because we don't have an income," Sandberg said.

Her kids will be with her for Christmas.

"I will be able to see their smiling faces when they get to open it up," Sandberg said. "For me that's the best."

In addition, the remaining gifts will be given to other organizations in town who will distribute them so that other kids in the community can also enjoy a very Merry Christmas.

