UPDATED: Local fight promoter Jimmy Binns Jr. has died

EDIT: We are aware that there is conflicting information about how Binns died. We are working to confirm his manner of death now. Check back for updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: A local fight promoter reportedly died after a fall at his home on Sunday.

According to Philly.com, Jimmy Binns Jr. was taking down Christmas lights when he fell off of a ladder and hit his head.



Binns, 37, was the owner of Fight Capital Gym in Las Vegas, where he managed boxers and mixed martial arts fighters.



Binns Jr. is the son of a prominent lawyer and advocate for the Philadelphia police force in Pennsylvania. He grew up in South Philadelphia and moved to Las Vegas a couple of years ago. He and his wife have 3 children and a fourth child is expected in May.

13 Action News is working to confirm the details of Binns' death. Check back for updates.











