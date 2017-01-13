Light rain results in slick roads around Las Vegas valley

There is light raining falling in some areas of the Las Vegas valley this morning and that is making the roads slick and dangerous for drivers.



According to meteorologist Justin Bruce, most of the rain today is expected to happen this morning. Rain totals should range from 0.10" to 0.20" in most spots, although they could approach 0.30" on the west side of the valley.



Temperatures will be in the upper 40s this morning and for the first time in several days the winds are fairly calm. Mostly cloudy conditions and a northeast breeze at 10 mph will limit highs to the middle 50s this afternoon. An isolated shower is possible this evening but the trend will be for clearing skies tonight with lows down in the middle 40s late.

