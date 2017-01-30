Legislation for first-offender ignition interlocks being introduced

Current
Mostly cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 60°
LO: 49°
HI: 65°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 44°
Mostly cloudy
HI: 60°
LO: 49°
HI: 65°
LO: 43°
HI: 63°
LO: 44°
There is a new effort underway in the state of Nevada to start using enhanced technology to stop DUI drivers.
Research shows a significant reduction in alcohol-related crashes for states using first offender ignition interlocks.
The driver is required to breath into the the device in order to start their vehicle.
Now, new legislation looks to use a new and improved lock that Sen. Mark Manendo says is harder to beat.
Among the updates, the device keeps a record of everything.
The Southern Nevada Traffic Safety Coalition has announced it support for the new legislation.
An ESPN anchor who vented about missing her flight because of airport immigration protesters is drawing criticism from people who say she is…
Comic Samantha Bee is throwing a counter-party to the annual White House Correspondents Dinner this spring.
Authorities say actress Mischa Barton was taken to the hospital after law enforcement was called to a southern California apartment.
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is dropping lawsuits that sought to buy out Native Hawaiians who own small pieces of land within his sprawling…
A 7-month-old boy from Ohio is the new face of Gerber baby products.
A man who police dubbed the "panty bandit" after a string of thefts of women's lingerie has been sentenced to serve more than…