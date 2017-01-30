Legislation for first-offender ignition interlocks being introduced

There is a new effort underway in the state of Nevada to start using enhanced technology to stop DUI drivers.



Research shows a significant reduction in alcohol-related crashes for states using first offender ignition interlocks.



The driver is required to breath into the the device in order to start their vehicle.



Now, new legislation looks to use a new and improved lock that Sen. Mark Manendo says is harder to beat.



Among the updates, the device keeps a record of everything.



The Southern Nevada Traffic Safety Coalition has announced it support for the new legislation.

