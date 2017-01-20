Lee Canyon gets more than a foot of snow ahead of stormy weekend

KTNV Staff
9:37 PM, Jan 19, 2017
Jim Seely/Lee Canyon
Lee Canyon received more than 12 inches of snow in a storm Thursday morning and more is expected.

Four-wheel drive or chains will be necessary if heading up the mountain this weekend. More snow is expected Friday and again on Sunday, while rain is expected in the Las Vegas valley.

