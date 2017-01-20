Lee Canyon gets more than a foot of snow ahead of stormy weekend

Cloudy
HI: 54°
LO: 47°
HI: 57°
LO: 44°
HI: 52°
LO: 42°
Lee Canyon received more than 12 inches of snow in a storm Thursday morning and more is expected. Four-wheel drive or chains will be necessary if heading up the mountain this weekend. More snow is expected Friday and again on Sunday, while rain is expected in the Las Vegas valley. For the latest forecast, click here.
Scientists in California have named a newly discovered moth species after President-elect Donald Trump, saying the white and yellow scales on…
A Montana beekeeper says thieves got away with 488 beehives he had taken to California to pollinate almond trees.
Madame Tussauds in London has revealed a wax figure of President-elect Donald Trump.
A young boy in New Hampshire was badly injured after he tried to recreate a stunt that he saw on YouTube.
Baby raccoons that inadvertently hitched a cross-country ride to Northern California are recovering at the Oakland Zoo.
Jan. 19 is National Popcorn Day!