UPDATE: SPEEDVEGAS defends track after lawsuit

UPDATE APRIL 4: SPEEDVEGAS is defending the track's safety in response to a recent lawsuit that called for it to close.
The 30-page response cites three experts and the track designer supporting the safety of the track.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) -- SPEEDVEGAS is now facing a civil lawsuit demanding it close until the track is safer.
It's being filed by a driving instructor with the company and comes after a crash claimed the life of another instructor and guest in February.
According to documents obtained by 13 Action News, the suit alleged that SPEEDVEGAS is dangerous in its design and operation.
It also claims the Lamborghini involved in the fatal crash had brake issues and that other safety concerns were not addressed.
