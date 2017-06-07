As the 2017 school session ends and summer begins, law enforcement agencies statewide are Joining Forces to urge motorists to be pedestrian aware and share the streets responsibly.



In an effort to stop pedestrian fatalities, agencies aligned with Joining Forces will focus on enforcing pedestrian safety guidelines through June 9.



State and local law enforcement agencies are working to decrease that number with pedestrian safety laws, which include established safety zones in areas determined to be dangerous for pedestrians, the requirement of vehicles making a permissive turn on a green light to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians in the crosswalk and finally, the prohibiting of U-turns in an active school zone.



Motorists should not be distracted, make eye contact, share the road and watch for pedestrians.