Last-minute shoppers could score great deals

Christopher King
5:23 PM, Dec 23, 2016
6 hours ago

Those who waited until late to start shopping for Christmas are finding deals around Las Vegas valley and online.

Are you waiting until the last minute to buy your gifts? Be honest. Even if you’re a Christmas procrastinator, there are still plenty of holiday-shopping deals.
         
Big national chains are slashing prices for last-minute shoppers.
 
“We have 30 percent off electronics, DVDs, toys,” said Denise Ashbaugh, store clerk at Target. “People are buying a lot of electronics, a lot of drones.”
 
Legos are 20 percent off at Target. On the higher end, Lori Pelham said she got a deep discount on an Apple Series-1 watch. “I had to get an Apple watch for daughter’s boyfriend and got $70 off,” Pelham said.
 
Kohl's is cutting 20 percent off orders of $100 or more, 15 percent off orders less $100 and the The Gap is offering discounts up to 50 percent. Even high-end retailers like Ralph Lauren are offering discounts.
         
“Any time I can save a dollar, it makes me extremely happy,” said Tanisha Bridges, who scored a great deal for her son’s indoor basketball set. “I think it normally goes for about $179 or so. We found it for $94.”
 
Some retailers are open overnight from Friday into Saturday. Most stores close early on Christmas Eve.
 

