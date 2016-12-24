Last-minute shoppers could score great deals

Are you waiting until the last minute to buy your gifts? Be honest. Even if you’re a Christmas procrastinator, there are still plenty of holiday-shopping deals.



Big national chains are slashing prices for last-minute shoppers.



“We have 30 percent off electronics, DVDs, toys,” said Denise Ashbaugh, store clerk at Target. “People are buying a lot of electronics, a lot of drones.”



Legos are 20 percent off at Target. On the higher end, Lori Pelham said she got a deep discount on an Apple Series-1 watch. “I had to get an Apple watch for daughter’s boyfriend and got $70 off,” Pelham said.



Kohl's is cutting 20 percent off orders of $100 or more, 15 percent off orders less $100 and the The Gap is offering discounts up to 50 percent. Even high-end retailers like Ralph Lauren are offering discounts.



“Any time I can save a dollar, it makes me extremely happy,” said Tanisha Bridges, who scored a great deal for her son’s indoor basketball set. “I think it normally goes for about $179 or so. We found it for $94.”



Some retailers are open overnight from Friday into Saturday. Most stores close early on Christmas Eve.

