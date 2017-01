LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Drones are expected to once again capture headlines at CES 2017 with companies demonstrating the various uses for the unmanned aircraft.

One of the uses is leaving the others in its wake.

Drone racing is growing in popularity as the sport has been featured on ESPN and Las Vegas local Tristan Shane is among a group of 16 of the best pilots competing at CES.

The 16-year-old is competing in the CES Vuzix Drone Racing Cup where he will pilot his quad helicopter through an obstacle course as fast as possible.

Shane says he has flown remote control helicopters since he was about seven, but didn't pick up his first drone until about a year ago.

He recently qualified for the CES event and spent Wednesday night practicing for Friday's main event.

While Shane hasn't finished high school yet, he says he doesn't want a regular job.

He says he could see himself working in the drone industry some day.