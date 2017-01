One of President Donald Trump's biggest supporters is right in Las Vegas. But she made her way to Washington, D.C., for his inauguration.



Mia Ha, who owns Pho 87 near Spring Mountain Road and Jones Boulevard, was only 100 feet away from the country's 45th president. 13 Action News first met Ha when she offered a Trump special on Election Day.

RELATED: Restaurant owner behind Trump discount celebrates win



"We are just happy to be here and enjoy the moment," Ha said. "Enjoy the changing of hands that make America better."



She praised Trump's inaugural address saying it was short but meaningful.



"If I were obama and I listened to the speech that President Trump said today, I would just cover up with a blanket," Ha said.



Like many Trump voters, she says the Obama years left her feeling ignored but she's hopeful with a new administration.



"And now I feel there's a new light, a new day, and this country is rebuilt again," Ha said.