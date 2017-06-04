Las Vegas reacts to London terror attacks

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - People in Las Vegas are thinking of loved ones in London after Saturday's terror attacks.

A flight from London landed at McCarran Airport Saturday evening and Sinclair Sutherland was waiting to be reunited with his family.

Sutherland is on vacation from Scotland.

"I'm just relieved my son and granddaughter left [London] early before the trouble started," he said.

Sutherland said he watched the news unfold in his hotel room all afternoon.

He's sick about what's happening in the United Kingdom.

"Three attacks in ten weeks," Sutherland said. "Kids were killed in Manchester last week. Outrageous!"

He's referring to a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, UK.