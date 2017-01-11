Las Vegas ranked 21st worst for pedestrian safety

Las Vegas was number 13 and the state of Nevada was number 6 on the list the last time that the National Complete Streets Coalition released its rankings in 2011.
According to the study, low-income racial minorities and adults over the age of 65 are the most likely to be hit and killed by a car while walking. Minorities and the elderly are less likely to own a vehicle. This means they walk more, increasing their chances of being struck and killed.
In addition, poor neighborhoods and communities of color also have some of the most dangerous pedestrian infrastructure.
In Nevada, 44.1 percent of the population is non-white and 36.6 percent of pedestrian deaths were minorities. 13.7 percent of the population is over the age of 65 and 19.5 percent of pedestrian deaths between 2005 and 2014 involved people over the age of 65.
The study ranked 104 of the largest metropolitan areas in the country, as well as every state.